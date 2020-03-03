Kimball Electronics Continues To Deal With The Effect of the Coronavirus

The coronavirus has been the talk of the year so far, with many wondering how it will affect the average everyday life.

For businesses like Kimball Electronics, business has been a bit hectic, since the company has plants in several different countries across the globe, including China.

Vice President/General Counsel/Secretary at Kimball Electronics, John Kahle, tells us that the coronavirus has effected their plants in Suzhou and Nanjing. Kahle says the government has mandated that workers have to be sent home, which means that Kimball has to take precautions about when workers can return to their jobs, as well as how many people can be at the same place at one time.

Along with mandates through the government, Kahle says that Kimball Electronics themselves are also making sure that their workers are healthy by implementing their own procedures.

Like Kahle says, their workers are beginning to return full time in China. However, that does not mean that Kimball Electronics isn’t taking precautions here in the United States. Kahle says that they are warning and educating their employees here about how to stay healthy.

