Kimball International releases new statement about response to COVID-19

Kimball is taking new action in protecting employees from COVID-19.

The company released the following statement today:

At Kimball International, the health and safety of all of our employees continues to be our top priority.

Today we announced that all active, full-time U.S. manufacturing employees will receive 10 additional days of paid time off for use during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

“We want to give our hourly manufacturing employees the opportunity to be at home if they feel it is best for them during these unprecedented times,” said Kristie Juster, CEO of Kimball International. “These 10 additional days will allow our U.S. manufacturing employees to continue to receive 100% pay and benefits if they need to take time away from work.”

For manufacturing employees who elect to continue working, we will move quickly to prioritize the needs of our healthcare customers. All of our U.S. manufacturing locations will temporarily close on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31 to give our employees some time with their families, and to allow us to assess how we will make the best use of our manufacturing workforce who elect to work. We recognize these are unique circumstances, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to supporting our employees, and we will continue to do so in this dynamic environment.