Knox County Correctional Officer Arrested on After Sexually Assaulting Inmate

A Knox County Correctional Officer is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a female inmate.

23-year-old Malyk Jawaun Johnson of Montgomery was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with sexual battery, official misconduct, and trafficking with an inmate.

Police say Johnson was assigned to pick up a 37-year-old woman at the Henderson County Jail in Henderson, Kentucky, on February 17th and take her to Knox County for local charges.

While en route, Johnson allegedly stopped at a gas station and bought the woman tobacco.

When entering Knox County, Johnson allegedly pulled off on a rural road and assaulted the woman.

Johnson was transported to the Pike County Jail is currently being held on bond.