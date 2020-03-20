The Knox County Health Department is asking non-essential businesses to close by the end of the day today.
These include:
- Tanning Salons
- Nail Salons
- Cosmetology/Barber Shops
- Spas
- Body Art/Tatoo Establishments
- Massage and Acupuncture Establishments
These businesses are ordered to remain closed until April 6th. At this time, health officials will re-evaluate the conditions and determine if the closure needs to be extended further.
Be the first to comment on "Knox County Health Department closing non-essential businesses"