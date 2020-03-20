Knox County Health Department closing non-essential businesses

The Knox County Health Department is asking non-essential businesses to close by the end of the day today.

These include:

Tanning Salons

Nail Salons

Cosmetology/Barber Shops

Spas

Body Art/Tatoo Establishments

Massage and Acupuncture Establishments

These businesses are ordered to remain closed until April 6th. At this time, health officials will re-evaluate the conditions and determine if the closure needs to be extended further.