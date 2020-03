Kohl’s is going to have it’s grand opening this month.

The department store is set to open its doors on Saturday, March 28th in the Germantown Shopping Center on Jasper’s Northside.

The store will offer $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent that day, with games and prize giveaway taking place from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, including $100 Kohl’s gift cards.

The first 100 customers will receive a $10 gift card.