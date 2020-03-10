Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort to Invest $2 Million into Additons

Lake Rudolph is expected to get some changes to come 2020

Guests of Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort in Santa Claus can experience and enjoy approximately $2 million in additions and improvements for the 2020 season.

Improvements and additions for the 2020 season include:

A new interactive water playground called RainDeer WaterWorks in Lake Rudolph’s own Santa’s SplashDown WaterPark. RainDeer WaterWorks opens the Spring of 2020 and features water slides, water sprays, interactive water games, and a giant Rudolph-themed bucket that dumps thousands of gallons of water every few minutes. New rental cabanas are also being added next to RainDeer WaterWorks where parents can relax in the shade and watch their kids play. Cabanas include furniture and ceiling fans.



24 new Vacation Rentals, including 23 Holiday Cottages, 7 wheelchair accessible cottages, and 1 wheelchair accessible Christmas Cabin.



A new pet policy in 2020. Dogs are now allowed in the majority of rental cabins, cottages, and rental RVs. A $50 pet fee per reservation is required. Select rentals will remain pet-free for guests with allergies.



A new Dog Park featuring a fenced-in area with play structures where guests may let their dogs run free and play.



A new and improved reservation system and brand new online reservation experience featuring interactive maps where Lake Rudolph guests may research and choose their site or rental.



A new and improved, mobile-friendly website at LakeRudolph.com .



20 new golf cars for the golf car rental fleet.

Opening day is May 1, 2020. To make reservations visit LakeRudolph.com or call 1-877-478-3657.