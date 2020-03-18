Lane Restrictions Scheduled For U.S. 231 in Huntingburg

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on U.S. 231 for a pavement rehabilitation project.

Beginning on or Around , contractors will begin patching and repairing U.S. 231 from County Road 700 South to 22nd Street in Huntingburg. Work will be done under flagging operations with lanes restricted to a width of 12 feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route.

Work is expected to last until the beginning of July depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.