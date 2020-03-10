Legacy Living of Jasper Postpones Grand Opening Due to Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus scare, a new business is postponing its grand opening.

Legacy Living of Jasper, a senior living facility in Jasper, has decided to postpone their grand opening, originally scheduled for this Friday, March 13th.

This is because of the Coronavirus outbreak and the high traffic this event would have created could have been a cause for concern.

To learn more about Legacy Living of Jasper, call 812-559-0200.