Lincoln Amphitheatre to Reschedule May and June Events

Due to federal and state efforts to responsibly and effectively mitigate the spread and the risks associated with COVID-19, the Lincoln Amphitheatre has rescheduled all of its May and June events. Events affected are the Captain Fantastic (Elton John tribute), the All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams, Jr., tribute), the Samantha Fish performance, the Wreking Crue (Motley Crue tribute), and the -28 Lincoln production The Rivalry.

New performance dates are as follows:

Captain Fantastic (Elton John tribute) new date: ; originally scheduled for .

All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams, Jr., tribute) new date: ; originally scheduled for .

Samantha Fish new date: ; originally scheduled for .

Wreking Crue new date: ; originally scheduled for .

The Rivalry new dates: -13; originally scheduled for -28.

For the time being, all other Lincoln Amphitheatre 2020 performances will remain as scheduled. If you have purchased a ticket to any of the rescheduled events, you are encouraged to hold on to your tickets as they will still be valid on the new dates. If the change of date affects your ability to attend the event and you would like a refund, please email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com or call 812-937-2329. Please submit or have your order number ready.

“We work tirelessly to provide a safe environment in which our customers can enjoy performances and the bands, performers, and staff can operate without hesitation,” said Marc Steczyk, director of the Lincoln Amphitheatre. “Out of an abundance of caution, we determined it best to reschedule our earliest events of the 2020 performance series. It is our hope that, by rescheduling this far in advance, we will avoid cancellations later due to an inability to coordinate new dates with nationally touring talent.”

Individual tickets for each of the 2020 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com. Ticket prices are inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate fee. Seating for all shows and sections is general admission/festival seating. VIP tickets include preferred seating, as well as a complimentary drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine products. Concessions, venue merchandise, and artist merchandise (when applicable) will be available for purchase at each event.

For a complete listing of our 2020 performance series, visit https://bit.ly/3baCMQQ.