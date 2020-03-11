Lisa Marie Hybarger, 52, of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville. Lisa was born September 27, 1967 in Seymour, Indiana to DeWayne & Faith Bobby Sue (Eads) Hybarger.

Lisa enjoyed working out, boating, 4 wheeling and being at the beach. She was employed at Carpenter Corporation in Ferdinand.

Surviving are her companion of 19 years, Keith “Trail” Hedinger, Huntingburg. One son Derrick Hybarger of Ferdinand. Siblings, Michelle, Angie, Darlene, Jeff Hybarger and Tony Hybarger. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, DeWayne and a brother, Kevin Hybarger.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM EST Friday March 13th at North Friendship Baptist Church in Lynnville, with burial to follow in Selvin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8:00 PM EST Thursday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and on Friday from 9:00 until service time at the church.