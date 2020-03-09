Local Graduates Gain Experience at Statehouse

Two local graduates are gaining experience at the Indiana State House during the Legislative Session.

Jasper High School graduate Ian Songer and Pike Central High School graduate Allyson Davis are serving as interns for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2020 legislative session.

Songer is working as a legislative intern where he tracks and analyzes bill data, provides constituent services, staffs Senate committee hearings and meetings, and conducts legislative policy research.

Davis is working as a page intern, where Davis leads tours of the Statehouse as well as workshops about Indiana’s state government for the Senate’s Page Program, which allows middle- and high-school students to spend a day at the Statehouse learning about the legislative process.

Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the legislative session, which will end by March 14.