Local libraries closing due to coronavirus

The Jasper Dubois Public Library is closing its doors due to the coronavirus.

Library Director, Christine Golden, says the libraries will be closed until at least March 31st.

The library system is fine free and patrons are encouraged to keep any materials at home until the facility reopens.

For more information, contact Golden at cgolden.jdcpl.us.

The Huntingburg Public Library is also closing.

The closure starts Tuesday, March 17th, and will last for 10 days.

After that time, officials will reevaluate the current conditions and determine if the closure needs to be extended.

The Evergreen Indiana Library Consortium has adjusted the due dates for all checked out materials to April 28th, so library patrons do not need to be concerned about overdue fines.

For more information, contact Library Director, Lisa Williams, at director@huntingburg.lib.in.us or by calling (812)-683-2052.