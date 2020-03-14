Local schools closing due to coronavirus (updated)

Local schools around the area are closing their doors because of coronavirus concerns.

All Dubois County schools are closed until Friday, April 3rd.

All Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools are closed until Friday, April 3rd. Tuesday, March 17th to Friday, March 20th will be e-learning days. Spring break is from Monday, March 23rd to Friday March 27th. Students will have e-learning days again from March 31st to April 3rd.

Shoals Community Schools are closed from March 16th through April 3rd. Please check the school’s website for information about e-learning days.

All Daviess County Schools are closed April 6th.

Loogootee Schools are closed until Sunday, April 5th. E-learning days will take place from March 16th to March 20th. Spring break is March 23rd to the 27th. The school will also not be in session during the week of March 30th to April 3rd. This is considered a “waiver” week of school days granted by Governor Holcomb.

All South Spencer Schools are closing from March 16th to April 5th. Instead, there will be four e-learning days during this time. Lessons will be posted on the school’s website.

All Perry County Schools are closing their doors until Monday, April 6th. Spring break is from March 16th to the 20th. Waiver days are from March 23rd to the 27th. E-learning days are from March 30th to April 3rd.