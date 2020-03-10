Local Students Work As Senate Pages at Statehouse

Many local students were welcomed to the Statehouse last month.

State Senator Mark Messmer and students from local school corporations were able to work together as students interned as Senate pages.

The students include:

Sydney Boyd, from Petersburg, attends Pike Central High School

Emilee Clark, from Jasper, attends Northeast Dubois High School

Addie Dart from Jasper, attends Jasper Middle School

Cody Davis, from Petersburg, attends Pike Central High School

Jacob Patterson, from Jasper, attends Jasper High School

Courtney Vittitow, from Dubois, attends Northeast Dubois High School

These students worked as senate pages, where they spent the day the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.

Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.

To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.