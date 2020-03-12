Local universities switching to all online classes due to coronavirus concerns

Some local schools are taking action against the coronavirus.

Vincennes University and the University of Southern Indiana are extending their spring breaks until Sunday, March 22nd.

All classes will be moved to online or to alternative delivery modes and resume on March 23rd.

USI is planning to resume classes in person on Monday, April 6th.

VU has not yet announced when they will resume in-person classes.

Ivy Tech has delayed all classes until March 23rd. They will only have virtual classes through April 5th initially.

The college will then monitor and adjust this timeline as needed.

The University of Evansville is suspending its spring break until March 17th.

After this, all classes will be conducted online through at least, Friday, March 27th.

All residential students, including those living in fraternity houses, are required to vacate University housing and return their homes by Monday, March 16th.