Memorial Hospital adds Additional Safety Precautions to Keep Patients Safe.

At this time, there are NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center or Dubois County, however, additional safety precautions have been implemented to continue to keep patients safe at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

· Due to Federal guidance for long term care facilities, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Skilled Caring Center is required to ban all visitors, except for end-of-life situations. The same restrictions are in place for Memorial Hospital’s Inpatient Rehab Center.

· The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center entrance (the northwest entrance) is restricted to the center’s patients and caregivers ONLY. Anyone who accompanies a patient of the Cancer Center will be screened. This effort is to maintain a safe environment for our patients.

· The Mary Potter Pavilion entrance is closed. Patients may enter through the Main Lobby or the Emergency Department entrances.

· Volunteer work at Memorial Hospital is temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, the previously instated visitor restrictions continue to be in place. The restrictions include:

· No visitors with influenza-like symptoms in the hospitals. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea.

· No visitors under the age of 15.

· No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.

Exceptions to these restrictions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients and end-of-life situations. Some restrictions may be modified to accommodate healthy siblings of newborn babies.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed.

These measures are being taken in an effort to protect patients, families, and hospital staff.