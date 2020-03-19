Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Adding Additional Times for Alternative Health Screening

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has developed an Alternative Screening Site, located at 695 West Second Street (entrance on the west side of the building- follow the yellow signs) for those patients who do not require emergency department services, but who have symptoms of fever, cough, and respiratory congestion or shortness of breath.

In addition to the Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-9:00 pm hours, this location will also be open SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 9:00 AM-9:00 PM. Patients may call 812-996-6330.

Services provided at this site will include the following: testing for influenza A & B, strep throat, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and chest x-rays. At this time, we are unable to provide COVID-19 testing at this site or at the Memorial Hospital Emergency Department unless the patient meets the criteria defined and authorized by the Indiana State Department of Health.