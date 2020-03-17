Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Cancels Elective Surgeries

In order to conserve resources, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, in compliance with the directives from Governor Holcomb, will cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020. This will include both inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures at Memorial Hospital and the Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center.

“Elective” simply means a procedure is scheduled rather than a response to an emergency or urgent need. Patients with surgeries scheduled are urged to contact their physician office for further information.

These measures are being taken in an effort to protect patients, families, and hospital staff. We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation.