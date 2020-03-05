Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Taking Precautions Regarding Coronavirus

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is taking action to prevent the spread of sickness.

Memorial Hospital says that they are not aware of any persons under investigation in Dubois County, but are proactively taking steps to be prepared. Communities in the area are still considered to be low-risk for exposure to the virus, according to the latest information from the CDC.

Beginning later this week, patients and visitors will see new signs when entering any of Memorial Hospital’s locations. Recognizing those at risk for coronavirus is a key step in identifying cases and preventing further transmission. The new signs list the criteria for the virus and provide instructions to patients and visitors to immediately alert staff and put on a facemask.

It is important to call your doctor’s office or the Emergency Department before you arrive and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms. If you have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the last 14 days and have a fever with a cough or shortness of breath it is important that you alert staff immediately upon your arrival and apply a facemask. If you are unable to tolerate a mask, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue in a trash container immediately after use.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The most important thing anyone can do right now is to be educated about the virus. For additional information about novel coronavirus, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.