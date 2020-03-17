Memorial Hospital Providing Alternative Screening Site for Those With Non-Emergency Purposes

Memorial Hospital is Opening an alternative screening site in Jasper for non-emergency purposes.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has developed the site at the entrance on the west side of the building for those patients who do not require emergency department services, but who have symptoms of fever, cough, and respiratory congestion or shortness of breath.

Services provided at this site will include the following: testing for influenza A & B, strep throat, respiratory syncytial virus, and chest x-rays. At this time, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center are unable to provide COVID-19 testing at this site or at the Memorial Hospital Emergency Department unless the patient meets the criteria defined and authorized by the Indiana State Department of Health.

This site will remain open Monday– Friday from 9:00am-9:00pm. Patients may call 812-996-6330.

Memorial Health Employer Services and Memorial Hospital Outpatient Rehab Services will remain open at the Memorial Health Center Second Street location. These locations have separate entrances. Patients visiting the Alternative Screening Site are asked to follow the yellow signs for the appropriate entrance.