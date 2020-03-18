More Information Released on Dubois County Local Disaster Emergency Declaration

The Dubois County Commissioners have declared a local disaster emergency for Dubois County.

By doing this, county officials are authorized to take necessary emergency measures to help with preventing the spread of COVID-19.

All public offices and employees of Dubois County are directed to do what they can in this emergency to make sure that that all laws, regulations, and directives are followed.

All citizens are to comply with emergency measures, to cooperate with officials and services, and obey lawful directions by proper officials.

This motion also gives the county health officer the authority to forbid public gatherings among other measures.

The declaration also allows the county to apply for and receive emergency supplies from both the state and federal governments.

This declaration takes effect today and will expire in seven days.