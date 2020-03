Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the state’s total to 39 positive cases.

As of now, 19 counties have confirmed cases.

Adams- 1 case

Bartholomew- 1 case

Boone- 1 case

Clark- 1 case

Fayette-1 case

Floyd-1 case

Franklin- 2 cases

Hamilton-2 cases

Hendricks- 4 cases

Howard- 2 cases

Jennings- 1 case

Johnson- 3 cases, 1 death

Lake- 3 cases

LaPorte- 1 case

Madison- 1 case

Marion- 11 cases, 1 death

Noble- 1 case

St. Joseph- 1 case

Wells- 1 case

To see a complete case map, visit in.gov/isdh