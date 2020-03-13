NO Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County

Posted By: Zach Reuber March 13, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has confirmed that there are NO patients with COVID-19 at the hospital OR in Dubois County.

To keep up with COVID-19 updates for the Dubois County area, click here.

