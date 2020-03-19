Norma Kessner, 76, of Huntingburg passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Norma was born November 30, 1943 in St. Meinrad, Indiana to Norbert & Anna (Hasenour) Troesch. She was united in marriage to Raymond P. Kessner on June 2, 1962 in St. Meinrad Church.

Norma was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Saint Anthony Church. She retired as a seamstress at Fleck Chairs after 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, camping, traveling, playing cards, and being with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond P. Kessner, one daughter, Kelly Green of Minneapolis, MN. And one son, Jason (Angela) Kessner of Evansville. Grandchildren, Raina and Ariana Kessens. Two sisters, Dorothy Beckman of Georgetown, and Barbara (Dennis) Frenchville of Floyd Knobs. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Bernice Waninger, and two brothers, Clarence and Othmar Troesch.

Private services will be held Saturday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, burial will follow in Beard Cemetery in Bristow. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.