Old National Bank temporarily shifting delivery method to banking because of COVID-19

Old National Bank is temporarily shifting their delivery method to banking because of COVID-19.

Starting Friday, March 20th, Old National Bank will see clients in its banking centers by appointment only.

Drive-thru banking will remain open and hours will not change.

Doing this will allow Old National staff members to clean and disinfect surfaces after each visit.

“As the coronavirus situation has evolved, we’ve learned that taking serious precautions now may be the best way to help our clients, colleagues, and communities stay safe,” said Old National Chairman & CEO Jim Ryan. “That’s why we’re making these important but temporary changes at our banking centers.”

Appointments will be available between 9 am and 3 pm local time.

The first hour of each day is reserved for those 60 years or older and others who are deemed high-risk.

To make an appointment, call your local banking center.

Locations and phone numbers can be found at oldnational.com/locations.

And as a reminder, most banking transactions can be completed through the bank’s drive-thru windows, including check deposits, standard withdrawals, bill payments, and transfers. Old National asks for clients to schedule an appointment for withdrawals of $2,000 or more, loan applications, safe deposit box access requests, and disputes.

Clients also can complete many banking transactions at oldnational.com.