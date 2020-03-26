Orange County Confirms First Positive Case of COVID-19

Orange County Health Department has confirmed that Orange County has discovered it’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The patient is in isolation. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
The county is working closely with the State Department of Health to identify any close contacts of the patient who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance. At this time, the risk to the public is believed to be low.
