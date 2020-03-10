Patoka Lake To Host Fitness Walk

Patoka Lake is springing into the new season with a fitness walk.

Participants will walk along the Patoka Lake Fitness Trail.

This trail is an extension of the bike trail and features 26 fitness stations.

You can participate at each station, or walk along with the group.

The Spring Into Fitness Walk takes place on Saturday, March 21st, at 10:30 am.

Participants will meet at the Modern Campground Parking located next to the campground gatehouse.

A $7 entrance fee per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 per out of state vehicle is required to get into Newton Stewart State Recreation Area and Patoka Reservoir, located north of Wickliffe Indiana, Highway 164.

For more information, call the Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.

Patoka Lake is located at 3084 North Dillard Road, Birdseye.