Perry County Detention Center Correctional Officer Arrested on Trafficking Charges

A Perry County Detention Center correctional officer has been arrested after a multi-agency investigation.

25-year-old Julia Naomi Allen of Tell City was arrested on Monday and charged with trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony; conspiracy to commit trafficking, a level 5 felony; and official misconduct, a level 6 felony.

Allen was found to have brought contraband into the Detention Center to give to an inmate and was preparing to bring more items in.

Allen’s bond has been set to $9,505.