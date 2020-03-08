Perry County Traffic Accident Leaves Three Missouri Residents Injured and One Dead

On th, at approximately 10:00 PM a 911 call came into Perry County Dispatch reporting a vehicle was over an embankment and the occupants in the vehicle were injured.

The initial investigation by Trooper Patrick Gallagher indicated a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 at the 78-mile marker when it left the roadway. Initial investigation shows the vehicle struck the center median cable barriers then crossed both eastbound lanes of the Interstate 64. The vehicle then left the south side of the roadway causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

Due to a language barrier, Gallagher was not immediately able to identify the persons in the vehicle but were later identified. 25-year-old John Honroe, 24-year-old Asani Tujane, and 17-year-old Mwalisha Kinozo, all from Kansas City, Missouri, were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for injuries. 33-year-old Mami Erneste from Kansas City did not survive the crash and died from her injuries at Perry Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Assisting at the scene were Perry County Sheriffs Department and Perry County First Responders.

All notifications to the families have been made.