Polar Plunge Collects Over $83,000 for Special Olympics Indiana

The sunshine warmed hundreds of people at Prides Creek Park in Petersburg as they were Freezin’ For a Reason!

This past weekend was the annual Petersburg Polar Plunge. Teams arrived at Prides Creek Park in full uniform or costumes to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.

Over 200 people showed up to the beach at Prides Creek Park on Saturday morning with teams ready to brave the chilly water as the Polar Plunge marked its 6th year in Petersburg and its 21st year to be held in the state of Indiana.

Teams from across the area showed up with money that they raised to go towards the Special Olympics Indiana.

One team, The Bearded Villains, a beard club located in Southern Indiana, raised over $6,000.

A member of the Bearded Villains, Scott Balthus, tells us that helping the less fortunate afford the opportunities to play in sports they may not have been able to before is what it is all about.

South Regional Manager for Special Olympics Indiana Francie Smith let us know that the preliminary numbers towards the end of the event were over the $83,000 dollar mark. That total had not yet included the donations at the dinner following the Polar Plunge and the auction held at the meal as well.

Smith said the money raised during the Polar Plunge will benefit all those who are associated with Special Olympics Indiana, with funds going towards local chapters who participate at the county and state events held each year.

Special Olympics Indiana is a not-for-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in more than 20 Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.