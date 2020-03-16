Positive coronavirus cases in Indiana jumps to 24

State health officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has jumped to 24.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health website, 13 counties have confirmed cases.
These counties include:
Adams- 1 case
Bartholomew-1 case
Boone-1 case
Floyd- 1 case
Hamilton- 1 case
Hendricks-3 cases
Howard-2 cases
Johnson-3 cases
LaPorte- 1 case
Marion-7 cases
Noble-1 case
St. Joseph- 1 case
Wells-1 case
The CDC has posted guidance for schools and facilities on its website.
To see this: click here
The CDC has also posted a decision tree to help school officials reduce the risk and spread of illness.
The ISDH lab is prioritizing testing for individuals who are at a high risk.
Those who do not meet this criteria are encouraged to contact their health care provider and ask about private testing.
Hoosiers are encouraged to sign up at in.gov/coronavirus to receive alerts and updates.
