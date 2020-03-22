Radius W. Weisman, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:38 p.m. on , 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Radius was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on , 1944, to Alfred and Viola (Thimling) Weisman. He married Rebecca L. Sermersheim on , 1969, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Radius was a 1962 graduate of Ireland High School. He then received a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from Purdue University.

He was a member of the United States Army National Guard.

He retired from the Farm Service Agency, where he had been the Executive Director. He then worked part-time for Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation Service.

He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, the Jasper Rifle and Gun Club, the Fraternal Order of Police, Ireland Sportsman Club, Purdue Alumni Association, and the Purdue Alumni Club of Dubois County, Indiana.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf, and playing cards.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca L. Weisman, Jasper, Indiana, two sisters, Marlene (John) Mann, Dubois, IN, Barbara (Jerry) Mosby, Troy, IN, two brothers, Charles (LaVerne) Weisman, Ireland, IN, and David (Susan) Weisman, Boone Township, IN, one brother-in-law, Richard L. (Doris) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Ruth (Ronald) Bellner, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two brothers, John W. and Martin J. Weisman.

Private funeral services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

