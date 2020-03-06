Rockport Elementary School Principal Stays The Night on School’s Roof After Students Read Over 100,000 Minutes

Rockport Elementary School’s principal had an interesting night last night.

Principal Rick Hunt challenged his students that if they could read for a collective 60,000 minutes, that he would spend the night on the school’s roof.

Well, the students did just that and more.

According to the Rockport Elementary School’s Facebook page, the students read for over 100,000 minutes in three days, which is about 300 minutes per student.

Hunt went onto the roof yesterday morning and camped out there all night, reading and enjoying his time camping.