Rotary Club of Jasper accepting applications for 2020 ATHENA Award

You can now nominate a woman in leadership for one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

The Rotary Club of Jasper is accepting applications for the 2020 ATHENA International Leadership Award from now until May 1st.

A woman in Dubois County who exhibits leadership in her profession will be presented with the award during a special ceremony this fall.

The awards ceremony takes place on August 20th at 6:30 pm in the Huntingburg Events Center.

Applications can be found on the Rotary Club of Jasper’s website.

For more information, contact Joyce Fleck (812)-630-8754 or email rotaryjasperin@gmail.com.