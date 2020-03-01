Sarah A. Rupprecht, age 61 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:07 a.m. on , 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Sarah was born on , 1958, in Jasper, Indiana to Hilary and Anna Mae (Vonderheit) Rupprecht.

She had worked for the Dubois County Clerk’s office in Jasper.

Sarah was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was an avid I.U. Basketball fan, and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and great-niece and nephew.

Surviving are her mother, Anna Mae Rupprecht of Jasper, one sister, Patty Williams (Roger), Jasper, two nieces, Rachel Kieser (Steven), Jasper and Megan Hutton (Alex), Fishers, IN, one great-nephew and one great-niece.

Preceding her in death was her father, Hilary Rupprecht.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sarah A. Rupprecht will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, or to a favorite charity.

www.becherkluesner.com Online condolences may be made at