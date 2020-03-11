Scott Stuart Carson, age 72, of Huntingburg, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born August 18, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, to Clarence and Alice (Eggleston) Carson. Scott worked as a designer for Kimball. He enjoyed woodworking; was a volunteer with Shared Abundance and Habitat for Humanity ReStore; was an Eagle Scout and active in Boy Scouting; and loved animals – especially Dalmatians. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Kyle (Karen) Carson.

He is survived by his friends and caregivers, Gretchen (Paul) Mundy of Huntingburg; and his niece and nephew, Kimberly Carson of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sean Carson of Atlanta, Georgia.

Private interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com