Sisters of St. Benedict to Close Liturgy of the Hours and Masses Until Further Notice

Following the recent CDC guidance for large events and mass gatherings concerning the COVID-19 virus, the Sisters of St. Benedict are closing their Liturgy of the Hours and Masses to the public until further notice.
The monastery is closely monitoring the situation and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of all sisters in the community as well as staff and guests. the Sisters of St. Benedict appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation and we will continue to pray for all those affected.
