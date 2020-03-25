Spencer County Health Department Confirms Still No Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in the County

Spencer County Health Department has confirmed that no Spencer County residents have positive cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Reports came in last night of an AK Steel Rockport Works employee possibly contracting COVID-19.

A full statement by the United Auto Workers Local 3044 was available on the union’s website, however, the statement has since been removed. However, Spencer County Health Department cannot confirm or deny that an AK Steel Rockport Works employee has contracted the virus.

The Indiana State Department of Health also confirmed at 10:00 this morning that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spencer County at this time.