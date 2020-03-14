Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner

The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 20th anniversary their annual dinner on Thursday night.

This year’s guest speakers were Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann and SWIN Chamber President and CEO, Tara Barney.

The chamber also awarded several businesses and individuals in the community.

Businesses celebrating an anniversary include:

Midwest Graphix of Rockport, who is celebrating 10 years

AEP, who is celebrating 40 years

Martin Serrin Insurance, who is celebrating 125+ years.

The 2020 Board Member of the Year is Jim Ferguson.

This year’s Community Service Award recipient is Butch Meredith.

The Horizon Award winner is JAWS Collision Center.

The Business of the Year award recipient is Thermwood.

The nonprofit organization of the year is the Christian Center in Rockport.

And finally, the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year recipient is Jenny Wilkerson.

Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Kathy Reinke, says that changes in Spencer County are being worked towards, even if it doesn’t seem all that visible.

To learn more about the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce, call 812-649-2186.