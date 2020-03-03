St. Joseph Catholic Church changing mass times

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper is changing its mass times this weekend.

On Sunday, March 8, 2020 Saint Joseph will introduce a new Sunday Mass time at 9:30 AM. This is a result of merging the 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM Sunday Mass times which are no longer being offered after March 1, 2020.

Saint Joseph continues to offer Weekend Mass opportunities at 4:00 PM on Saturday, (moves to 5:30 PM Saturday, April 18, following Easter) 6:00 AM, 7:30 AM, 9:30 AM, 3:00 PM (Spanish), and 6:00 PM.

In addition, weekly Morning Masses are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 AM Daily. The Mass schedule also includes Tuesday 6:30 PM, Wednesday 12:05 PM, and Thursday 6:30 PM.