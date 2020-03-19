St. Joseph’s Parish to Toll the Bells for 15 Minutes on March 19th

St. Joseph’s Parish will toll the bells today.

Starting at 3:00 PM EST, the “Faithful Watchman” bell tower of St. Joseph will toll the bells for 15 minutes. This is meant to unite the community in prayer as March 19th is the Feast Day of Saint Joseph, Father of Jesus and Patron Saint of Saint Joseph Parish.

Every day after this, the bells will gently toll for five minutes in a continued invitation of prayer. All churches are invited to unite.