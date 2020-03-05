State Troopers conducting sobriety checkpoint in Dubois County

The Indiana State Police at the Jasper Post is conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Dubois County on Friday night.

The exact time and location will not be released.

Troopers are conducting this checkpoint to target impaired drivers in an area identified as having a high number of alcohol-related crashes.

Drivers passing through this area are asked to have their license and vehicle registration ready to minimize delays.

Troopers also say following these safety tips will make the road safer for everyone:

-don’t drive after drinking alcoholic beverages.

-if you are impaired, call a taxi, sober friend, or a family member to come and get you.

-if you’re hosting a party, offer alcohol-free beverages and make sure everyone leaves with a sober driver.