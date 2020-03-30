Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Dubois County

Dubois County Health Department confirms today the third positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dubois County. The patient is in isolation. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, including the individual’s employer, has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer wants to make clear, “We have been messaging all of you what to do to mitigate this crisis and to protect our community. At this time, nearly everyone is following the advice by our national, state and local leaders. Stay Home, Practice Social Distancing and Good Hygiene. For those of you who are not, for the sake of our county, begin now.”