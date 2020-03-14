Three more Hoosiers test positive for COVID-19; boosts Indiana’s total to 15

There are now 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana.

State health officials say the three newest patients live in Marion, LaPorte, and Wells counties.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health website, 10 counties have confirmed cases.

These counties include:

Boone- 1 case

Hendricks- 2 cases

Marion- 3 cases

Johnson- 3 cases

Howard- 1 case

Wells- 1 case

Adams- 1 case

Noble- 1 case

St. Joseph- 1 case

LaPorte- 1 case

The CDC has posted guidance for schools and facilities on its website.

To see this: Click here

The CDC has also posted a decision tree to help school officials reduce the risk and spread of illness.

The ISDH lab is prioritizing testing for individuals who are at a high risk.

Those who do not meet this criteria are encouraged to contact their health care provider and ask about private testing.

Hoosiers are encouraged to sign up at in.gov/coronavirus to receive alerts and updates.