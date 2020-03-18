Town of Ferdinand declares local emergency

The Town of Ferdinand has declared a local emergency.

Town Council President, Ken Sicard, signed the executive order earlier this morning.

The following actions go into effect today:

-Public access to Town Hall and all other Town of Ferdinand municipal buildings are restricted to Town employees and other people deemed essential by the Town Council President, the Chief of Police, the Fire Chief, or the Clerk-Treasurer.

-Anyone needing to pay a utility bill, purchase trash stickers, or pick up a permit application or other matters must be handled by the drive-thru.

-Doors at Town Hall will be locked during regular business hours for the health and safety of town employees.

-If the matter cannot be handled by using the drive-thru, call please call (812 )-367-2280 to make alternative arrangements.

-the gates to the municipal utility buildings will be closed during the normal working hours. If you must make alternative arrangements, call (812)-367-2282.

-the town will continue offering municipal services; however, some services will be restricted or delayed during this emergency period.

-for the next month, there will be no rentals of the Senior Center or shelter houses of the parks. If a reservation was already made, a refund will be given or a postponement will be made without penalty.

-the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Plan Commission March monthly meetings have been canceled. Business before either body will take place during their regular April meeting.

-The March Town Council meeting will still take place at this time. However, instead of attending the March Meeting, town employees will submit their department reports in writing to Town Manager Chris James, who will provide the written reports to each council member for approval. The meeting agenda will be abbreviated and only cover the time-sensitive business. The public is allowed to attend under Indiana’s Open Door Law, but town officials tell us it is come at your own risk.

-the town will have a temporary moratorium on utility disconnections during this emergency period. This means that if you are late on paying your utility bill, your power will not be shut off. However, this does not mean you should not pay your bill.

This local emergency declaration is expected to expire in seven days unless it is extended by the Town Council.