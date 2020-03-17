Town of Ferdinand Revises Visitation Policy for Town Hall

With the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) impact further deepening, the Town of Ferdinand has again revised its policy for visitors to Town Hall.

Although Town Hall is open, their doors are locked and persons are being asked to use their drive-thru or dropbox to conduct regular business, such as dropping off payments or purchasing trash stickers. This provides convenience for their residents, while also offering an extra layer of protection for their employees. A notice has been posted at their front door advising visitors of this policy change.

Should there be business that would normally require coming inside, be it obtaining permit forms or establishing a utility account, we ask that residents call Town Hall at 367-2280 and advise them of your needs. Their staff will then prepare any documents that may be required and will be able to provide them to you via the drive-thru. Once filled out, the paperwork can be returned via the drive-thru or dropbox.

Ferdinand Town Hall, while closed to the public, will maintain normal hours of operation for as long as it is feasible, but this could be revised in rather short order, pending further changes in the COVID-19 status. Persons with any questions may contact Ferdinand Town Hall at 812-367-2280.