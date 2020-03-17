Town of Santa Claus declares town emergency because of COVID-19

The Town of Santa Claus has declared a town emergency due to the coronavirus.

Town officials made the declaration based on recommendations of the Spencer County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.

All town buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

If you have a water or wastewater emergency, call (812)-686-2234 or call 1-812-481-0370.

All payments can be dropped off in the dropbox, paid online, or called in.

If you have any questions, call the office at (812)-937-2551.