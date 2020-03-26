Toyota shutdown extended 2 additional weeks

Toyota is extending its two-week production shutdown to four weeks.

According to a press release, company officials made the decision because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant decline in vehicle demand.

Toyota Corporate Communications Manager, Victor Vanov, says that that team members and the variable workforce will be paid through April 10th.

However, due to the sales impact on the business, Vanov says they will not be able to extend the pay period after April 10th.

Production is expected to resume on April 20th.

All service depots and vehicle logistic centers will continue operating.