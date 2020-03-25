Tri-County YMCA and WJTS 18 partner for exercise programming

The Tri-County YMCA and our television partner, WJTS TV 18, are teaming up to broadcast the YMCA Morning Energizer program.

The program will be a 30-minute class led by YMCA instructors Jenny Hilsmeyer and Rachel Bergand will focus on exercises for all fitness levels.

The classes will air on 18-WJTS Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 10 am, starting March 26th.

For more information, contact Tri-County YMCA Director, Mike Steffe, at (812)-367-2323, email mike@tricountyymca.org, or visit tricountyymca.org.