Two Arrested in Greene County Murder Case

Two have been arrested in Greene County in connection to a March 17th murder.

Wednesday evening, Linton Police Department arrested 34-year-old Brandon Allen Christopher Lee Criss of Linton and a juvenile on charges of the murder of 46-year-old John P. Chapman of Linton.

On March 18th, Linton Police Officers responded to an abandoned residence on 1st St SE in Linton. When officers arrived, they located the body of Chapman. Circumstances and a subsequent autopsy determined that John Chapman was the victim of a murder.

The Linton Police Department and other police agencies worked diligently and extensively investigating this murder, which led to the arrests on Wednesday night.

Linton Police Department is requesting anyone with additional information related to this murder investigation to contact the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411; or report anonymous tips to Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) 847-5463

This investigation is still ongoing, and all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.